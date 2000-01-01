Today, 12:28 PM #1 andersox Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Calgary Posts: 111 Andersox Wanted Items (to complete CW Collection) I'm trying to complete my Combiner wars collection.

CW Deluxe Air Raid

CW Deluxe Alpha Bravo

CW Deluxe Brake-neck

CW Deluxe Breakdown

CW Deluxe Blades

CW Deluxe Streetwise

CW Deluxe Quickslinger

Any of the Botcon 2016 exclusives (minus Megatron)



Any of the bots from the Transformers Figure Subscription Service Series 4.0 and 5.0



Shout out to all the members who have helped me out so far. This list would be a lot longer if not for them.

