Today, 04:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,135
Top 10 Transformers Tanks
One of the most popular bruiser modes for Transformers is tanks; so this week's fan-voted countdown list delved into the best ones. While several molds of the same characters got votes, i amassed them all under that one character name and discuss the molds for each as we go, for example, all Impactors, or Warpaths or Bludgeons got lumped together, but for each character, I address which molds got votes...clear as mud? You'll see how it works out as we make our way to number one!

https://youtu.be/R46RTVRqDto
Today, 04:44 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,285
Re: Top 10 Transformers Tanks
These ones were pretty predictable - too many of these "tanks" are kind of cheating though, like made up "cybertronian" garble jumbled together
Stick a cannon on it and boom that's ur tank - meh
