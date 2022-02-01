Top 10 Transformers Tanks

One of the most popular bruiser modes for Transformers is tanks; so this week's fan-voted countdown list delved into the best ones. While several molds of the same characters got votes, i amassed them all under that one character name and discuss the molds for each as we go, for example, all Impactors, or Warpaths or Bludgeons got lumped together, but for each character, I address which molds got votes...clear as mud? You'll see how it works out as we make our way to number one!