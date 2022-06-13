Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout In-Hand Images


Coming to us once from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have new in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. These images let us see the great level of finishing and details of this new Masterpiece Movie figure. The attention to the sculpt make him the best movie-accurate Blackout toy and showing a great level of poseability. We have additional comparison shots next to Studio Series Blackout and other official Masterpiece Movie figures for those wondering about the scale. Alt mode is also full of details and it’s a completely solid helicopter with panels even from below, a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



