|
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates! Teaser Images
Super 7, via their Instagram account
, have shared a teaser image of their upcoming*Transformers Ultimates! collection. Ultimates! is a 7-inch action figure line and Super* as you can see in Super 7 website
. These figures are highly poseable and include several extra accessories. The teaser image shows part of G1 Starscream’s torso. Could these new figures be an alternative to the R.E.D action figures? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for the full reveal! Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Super 7 Transformers Ultimates! Teaser Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca