Today, 08:50 PM
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
MonstaBot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 129
??? Unicron Invasion After Prime Wars Trilogy... Leak ???
Hiya Bot Fans,

So with the reveal of the final installment of the Prime Wars Trilogy in Power of the Primes, many fans are wondering what will come next. Well would you believe something along the lines of a Unicron Invasion?

So according to early rumors, speculation and possible insider leaks, Hasbro's design team will again be taking cues from popular past storylines involving Unicron. The idea is to incorporate them into one big mega storyline spanning the greatest hits from the past 30 plus years of Transformers mythos and facing them off against Unicron.

If you've been paying attention to all the different media- comics, cartoons, movies etc. you'll see that the planet devouring doom bringer himself has been hovering in the peripheral. Clever teases from Hasbro to get the fans ready for more Unicron badness to come. In fact the upcoming POTP toyline has a Unicron inspired Rodimus and a rumored new Unicron toy to cap off the end of the line.... As a segue/preview into the next toyline... The Unicron Invasion....

Early storylines hint at an invasion of the Transformers multiverse by Unicron and his heralds. Similar to what the comics, previous Hasbro design teams and Universe toylines attempted to present in a disjointed way. The Unicron Invasion will incorporate the popular storylines and characters of Transformers lore. Ideally each wave will feature iconic characters from Generations, Beast Wars, RID, Armada and Bayverse as they confront the threat from Unicron and his minions. Hasbro's plan is to have this multiverse crossing toyline coincide with the upcoming 35th anniversary of Transformers, as well as the anniversaries of RID and Armada and more...

Of course this could all be wishful thinking or even misinformation and rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt. However, as has been shown lately, a lot of confidential material has been leaked out way before their intended reveal. So is there any truth to all this? Only time will tell...
Today, 09:02 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,738
Re: ??? Unicron Invasion After Prime Wars Trilogy... Leak ???
Unicron is coming to the IDW universe.

Bleh.
