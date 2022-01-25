Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,765

Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images



PrimeVsPrime on Youtube has yet another Transformers Legacy review for us today, and this time it’s of the much-anticipated Leader Laser Optimus Prime! Prime is shown off here in both his robot, truck and base modes, as well as displaying him posed with his accessories. He is also compared with various other figures such as Earthrise Prime and Selects G2 Megatron. You can check out the images and review after the break and let us know your thoughts!



The post







More... PrimeVsPrime on Youtube has yet another Transformers Legacy review for us today, and this time it’s of the much-anticipated Leader Laser Optimus Prime! Prime is shown off here in both his robot, truck and base modes, as well as displaying him posed with his accessories. He is also compared with various other figures such as Earthrise Prime and Selects G2 Megatron. You can check out the images and review after the break and let us know your thoughts!The post Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________