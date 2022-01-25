Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


PrimeVsPrime on Youtube has yet another Transformers Legacy review for us today, and this time it’s of the much-anticipated Leader Laser Optimus Prime! Prime is shown off here in both his robot, truck and base modes, as well as displaying him posed with his accessories. He is also compared with various other figures such as Earthrise Prime and Selects G2 Megatron. You can check out the images and review after the break and let us know your thoughts!

The post Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
awesome. The only wave 1 figure besides kickback that I'm interested in. Can't wait to see primevsprimes review afrw4 work.
Re: Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
I'll be leaving that big blue oval off the sword, but yeah, this guy is wicked

Now if only they made an actual G2 Megs, and not a half-ass repaint of ER Megs
