Transformers x Segway Megatron GT2 SuperScooter Limited Edition Official Reveal
The official Segway website have revealed their first product of the new Transformers x Segway collaboration. The Megatron GT2 SuperScooter is a cool electric scooter with Transformers-inspired deco and insignias. Megatron Segway GT2 SuperScooter HERE TO WIN AT ANY COST! The Leader of the Decepticons, Megatron, has broken into our Segway Labs and has taken our GT2 Superscooter for his conquest to steal all the Energon on Earth. Where Speed Meets Performance Inspired by Supercars, the Megatron Segway GT2 Superscooter hits a top speed of 43.5 mph in 3.9 seconds. Ride at furious speed with excellent stability and off-road » Continue Reading.