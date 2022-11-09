Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,185
Transformers x Segway Megatron GT2 SuperScooter Limited Edition Official Reveal


The official Segway website have revealed their first product of the new Transformers x Segway collaboration. The Megatron GT2 SuperScooter is a cool electric scooter with Transformers-inspired deco and insignias. Megatron Segway GT2 SuperScooter HERE TO WIN AT ANY COST! The Leader of the Decepticons, Megatron, has broken into our Segway Labs and has taken our GT2 Superscooter for his conquest to steal all the Energon on Earth. Where Speed Meets Performance Inspired by Supercars, the Megatron Segway GT2 Superscooter hits a top speed of 43.5 mph in 3.9 seconds. Ride at furious speed with excellent stability and off-road &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Segway Megatron GT2 SuperScooter Limited Edition Official Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 11:56 PM   #2
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,955
Re: Transformers x Segway Megatron GT2 SuperScooter Limited Edition Official Reveal
Damn it, I thought it'd be a Megatron that turned into a scooter so that you'd get two Frank Welker characters for the price of one.
