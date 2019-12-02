Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,878

Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe Soundwave, Bee Camaro, WWII Hot Rod and Bike Sisters Out



We have a nice surprise to share with all Studio Series collectors. To our surprise the new*Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe Soundwave, Camaro Bumblebee, WWII Hot Rod and Bike Sisters Is Out In Malaysia. These figures were expected for release in 2020, but 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] surprised us with photographic proof of our first world sighting of these figures at*KL Toys r Us Midvalley Megamall in Malaysia. A very nice surprise for Malaysian fans. Is this a hint of these figures to hit US retail this month? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... We have a nice surprise to share with all Studio Series collectors. To our surprise the new*Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe Soundwave, Camaro Bumblebee, WWII Hot Rod and Bike Sisters Is Out In Malaysia. These figures were expected for release in 2020, but 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] surprised us with photographic proof of our first world sighting of these figures at*KL Toys r Us Midvalley Megamall in Malaysia. A very nice surprise for Malaysian fans. Is this a hint of these figures to hit US retail this month? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe Soundwave, Bee Camaro, WWII Hot Rod and Bike Sisters Out In Malaysia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.