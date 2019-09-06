Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Scraplet and Energon Axe Attack Optimus Prime Released at UK


Good news, UK fans! You’ve got Scraplets! Far from being something you really ought to see a doctor about, this is a sighting of the new Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class assortment, giving those in the UK a chance to own a Scout class version of the voracious metal munchers. This assortment also includes a new Cyberverse Scout Class Optimus Prime, who has his Energon Axe deployed. Both of these were chilling on the shelves of Toys-UK in High Wycombe. For those collecting Siege, there were also Wave 3 toys including Red Alert, Refraktor, and Springer – but no Brunts. Happy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Scraplet and Energon Axe Attack Optimus Prime Released at UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
