Quintesson Pit of Judgement back on Pre-Order!



https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...-action-figure



Just ordered mine. Go get it! Available on Hasbro Pulse for pre-order for USD$69.99, ships March 2021.Just ordered mine. Go get it!

