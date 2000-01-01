Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:18 PM   #1
Magnus
City Commander
Magnus's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Montréal (a.k.a. Iacon, Qc)
Posts: 1,244
Send a message via MSN to Magnus
Quintesson Pit of Judgement back on Pre-Order!
Available on Hasbro Pulse for pre-order for USD$69.99, ships March 2021.

https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...-action-figure

Just ordered mine. Go get it!
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #2
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 561
Re: Quintesson Pit of Judgement back on Pre-Order!
Thanks man! Got mine!
