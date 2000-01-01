Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:55 AM   #1
Laquah
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 114
My Jetfire for Your Sky Lynx ??!!
Looking to trade...
I have a Siege Jetfire. Would like to trade straight up for an Earthrise Sky Lynx.

Would also be beneficial if you already have positive feedback on this forum or I would ask that you send first.

Thank you
Old Today, 01:06 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,043
Re: My Jetfire for Your Sky Lynx ??!!
Not really an equal trade.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
