Today, 10:05 PM
shaned981
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2018
Location: Coquitlam
Posts: 2
For Sale
For Sale hasbro Mp grimlock opened looking for $115 o.b.o shipping at buyers expense, also willing to trade for foc boosticus kit. Thanks for looking.
Shane
