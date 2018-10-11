Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Puma Sneakers Revealed!


PUMA and Hasbro have teamed up to create exciting Transformers themed footwear! PUMA will combine the Transformers theme with its RS-X shoe, which is based on the iconic 1980s Running System (RS) line. For PUMA and Hasbro, the launch of this collaboration comes ahead of an important date for Transformers fans: the release of the BUMBLEBEE movie which hits theaters this December. The PUMA x TRANSFORMERS range will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker stores. More details will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Longshot
Re: Transformers x Puma Sneakers Revealed!
I seem strangely compelled to get a pair...
