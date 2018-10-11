Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,239

Transformers x Puma Sneakers Revealed!



PUMA and Hasbro have teamed up to create exciting Transformers themed footwear! PUMA will combine the Transformers theme with its RS-X shoe, which is based on the iconic 1980s Running System (RS) line. For PUMA and Hasbro, the launch of this collaboration comes ahead of an important date for Transformers fans: the release of the BUMBLEBEE movie which hits theaters this December. The PUMA x TRANSFORMERS range will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker stores. More details will be revealed over the coming weeks. Read on for the full press releases. PUMA AND HASBRO ANNOUNCE NEW COLLABORATION Robots In Disguise:



