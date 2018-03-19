|
Steven DeKnight Says Bumblebee: The Movie Is Fantastic
During an interview
about his latest movie Pacific Rim: Uprising, script writer Steven DeKnight stated that the story for Bumblebee: The Movie is quite fantastic. Mr. DeKnight was a part of the Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room which delivered 14 story ideas to Michael Bay and Paramount Pictures. Uproxx:*You were part of the Transformers writers room. Im so curious: Whats a Transformers writing room like? Steven DeKnight: It was a blast. Uproxx: I imagine. Steven DeKnight: It was a room full of incredibly talented, interesting, really wonderful people. Ive got to say, my time spent in there was just, » Continue Reading.
The post Steven DeKnight Says Bumblebee: The Movie Is Fantastic
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.