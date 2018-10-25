|
Transformers: Cyberverse To Air this 27th October In The UK
Virgin TV
*we can confirm that*Transformers: Cyberverse will premiere this 27th October In UK TV. Transformers: Cyberverse*is sheduled for Saturday 27th October from 07:00 to 07:30, a total of 30 minutes. Considering that Cyberverse episodes last about 10 minutes, this could indicate that the first 3 or 2 episodes will be shown…or repetitions of the first episode. Make your bets. Good news for UK fans. Dont miss the premiere!
