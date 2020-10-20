|
Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters New Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys
we have new stock images of the new*Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters. These are reissues of the Titans Return Headmasters with a new G1-inspired deco and the remolded heads used with the Takara Tomy releases, plus a new retro-style packaging. Wave 1 consists of Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm, and Mindwipe. These figures will be Walmart exclusive items in the US. Listings should be up anytime soon, so be ready to order them when they are available. See the new stock images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca