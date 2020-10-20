Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters New Stock Images


Via In Demand Toys we have new stock images of the new*Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters. These are reissues of the Titans Return Headmasters with a new G1-inspired deco and the remolded heads used with the Takara Tomy releases, plus a new retro-style packaging. Wave 1 consists of Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm, and Mindwipe. These figures will be Walmart exclusive items in the US. Listings should be up anytime soon, so be ready to order them when they are available. See the new stock images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 10:58 AM   #2
protoform_ironhide
Re: Walmart Exclusive Generations Deluxe Retro Headmasters New Stock Images
And in a few weeks, they will say cancel and then u will find them at random store shelves with shitty distribution... like the usual.
