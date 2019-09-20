|
Unicron Poster Behind The Scenes with Marcelo Matere
Hasbro has released a behind the scenes look at the making of the Unicron poster seen at SDCC 2019 to celebrate the launch of the crowdfunding event
.* In it we get a time lapse showing each meticulous stage of the art being drawn by artist Marcelo Matere
.* It is a treat to see how much time and love goes into creating these pieces that many fans casually absorb quickly online.* Check out the video below, and make sure to head on over to the Haslab page
and back the Chaos Bringer while you can!* Orders » Continue Reading.
The post Unicron Poster Behind The Scenes with Marcelo Matere
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.