Old Today, 01:41 AM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Hey Cybertronians.

After listing several want pages, I figured I'd make a grand thread for everything. So here we are. Each post will contain a certain subsection. Drop a PM. Cheers!

Post #1: Live-Action Films & Studio Series
Post #2: Kre-O/Kreon
Post #3: Generations (CHUGRtSUT30LCWUWTRPotPSER)
Post #4: Arms Micron & Prime
Post #5: Comics & Books
Post #6: Miscellaneous Goodies



Live-Action Films & Studio Series

I am looking for figures from the films. Characters that appeared in the films are a higher priority, but I'm still interested in some that did not. Obviously condition is important and MISB is always welcomed, but I will listen to offers. Shoot me a PM.

Studio Series:
Deluxe:
04 Ratchet (2007)
17 Shadow Raider
26 WWII Bumblebee
40 Shatter
41 Scrapmetal
50 WWII Hot Rod
51 Soundwave
52 Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1

Voyager:
14 Ironhide
21 Starscream
32 Optimus Prime (2007)
37 Rampage
42 Long Haul
53 Mixmaster
54 Megatron

Leader:
35 Jetfire
55 Scavenger
56 Shockwave

Future:
55 Scavenger
56 Shockwave
57 Offroad Bumblebee
59 Shatter
Scrapper
Overlord

Transformers (2007):
Deluxe Bumblebee (2007 Concept Camaro)
Movie Advanced Deluxe Dispensor
Fast Action Battlers Frenzy
Screen Battles Desert Attack Scorponok
Deluxe Scorponok

Revenge of the Fallen (2009):
Deluxe Ravage
Deluxe Ice Cream Twins
Voyager Grindor

Dark of the Moon (2011):
Movie Advanced Deluxe Dino
Deluxe Wheeljack
Cyberverse Hatchet (Waiting to see if Studio Series releases him)

Age of Extinction (2014):
Power Battlers Junkheap

Transformers 2010:
Scout Insecticon

Multiplicity:
Optimus Prime (Contemplating between ROTF Leader, ROTF Buster & DOTM Striker)

Happy browsing!
Cheers!
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 02:03 AM.
Old Today, 01:47 AM   #2
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Kre-O/Kreon

I'm looking for Kreons, lots and lots of Kreons.

EDIT (Priority): Does anyone have a Kreon Devastator from the Destruction Site Devastator set? Looking for him big time because I recently picked up the Autobot Assault Exclusive version of that set and all of its contents are the same save for Devastator who's G2 in that set. PM me if you do.

I'm looking for anything:
Kreons that came from Kre-O sets
Micro-Changers
Micro-Changers Combiners
G1 style
RID
Beast Hunters
AOE
Kreon Warriors
Custom Kreons

I'm also interested in the Kre-O sets themselves but mostly the Kreons. Shoot me a PM if you have any.
Thanks!
MP-09
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 02:05 AM.
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #3
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Generations (CHUGRtSUT30LCWUWTRPotPSER)

In case you're wondering, that long mash-up of letters and a couple of numbers is a funny acronym I saw on TFWiki for the Generations line. As the title states, I am looking for several Generations figures. MISB would be preferred, but will listen on anything.

Generations (2011)
Skullgrin
Warpath
Drift
Junkheap
Thunderwing
Straxus
Cybertronian Soundwave

Thrilling 30
Whirl
Rhinox
Doubledealer
Jhiaxus
Tankor
Crosscut
Arcee
Armada Starsream
Mini-Con Assault Team
Goldfire
Skids
Trailcutter
Dreadwing
Gears

Combiner Wars
Quickslinger
Brake-Neck
Vortex
Brawl
Onslaught
Sky-Lynx
Technobots/Computron

Titans Return
Fastlane
Pounce (Both are from the Siege of Cybertron set)
Grotusque (POTP exclusive)
Sky Shadow
Sentinel Prime
Broadside
Topspin
Breakaway
Cosmos
Roadburn
Gnaw (Bring on the army building!)

Power of the Primes
Beachcomber
Windcharger
Tailgate
Novastar
Punch-Counterpunch
Ricochet

War for Cybertron: Siege
Aimless
Caliburst
Red Heat & Stakeout
Highjump & Powertrain
Impactor
Crosshairs
Greenlight

Shoot a PM my way.
Thanks!
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 02:32 AM.
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #4
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Arms Micron & Prime

Hey fellow Cybertronians.

I am looking for some Arms Micron beauties. Looking for those that are MISB.

I'm looking for/interested in:
Skywarp
War Breakdown
Medic Knock Out
Jet Vehicon
Gaia Unicron
Nemesis Prime
Silas Breakdown
Jet Vehicon General
Thundercracker
Orion Pax

I am also looking for a few Prime (Hasbro) figures. I am interested in:
Skyquake
Optimus Prime vs Megatron (Entertainment Pack)
Shockwave
Sharkticon Megatron

I am also interested in the following, but they are exclusive to the EU. Still, I am looking for them:
Deluxe Twinstrike
Deluxe Windrazor

Shoot me a pm for details!
Thanks!
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 01:58 AM.
Old Today, 01:52 AM   #5
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Comics & Books

Hey peoples!

Looking for an original The Transformers #1 issue. I'm wondering where I can get a copy in good condition for a good price.

Here's some other stuff I'm looking for:

IDW:
Transformers (2019) #5, 7-8, 10-12 (preferably cover A)
Transformers 84 (2019)
Transformers vs G.I. Joe (Scioli) #7, 10 & 13
Star Trek vs Transformers #2, 4 & 5
Transformers/Ghostbusters #1-5
GoBots (Scioli, 2018-19) #1-5
Transformers: Prime #1-4
Transformers: Beast Hunters #1-3, 6-8
Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015) #1, 3 & 5

Marvel:
The Transformers #1, 4, 19, 42-43, 56-58, 60-63, 65, 67-71, 73, 75-80
The Transformers Special (The Night the Transformers Saved Christmas) (I know it's in a magazine, but hey, if you have the magazine...)
Universe #1-3
G.I. Joe and the Transformers #1-2 & 4
Headmasters #1, 3-4
Generation 2 #0-1, 3-5, 8, 11-12
G.I. Joe #138-142

Movie Comics:
(2007) Movie Adaptation #1-4
(2007) Movie Prequel (Planetfall)
Alliance #4
Defiance #1 & 3
ROTF Movie Adaptation #2
Nefarious #4
Sector 7 #1 & 3
Rising Storm #1
Foundation #2
The Last Knight (Mission to Cybertron)
Schick Hydrobot and the Transformers

DW:
Transformers: Micromasters #4
Transformers: The War Within #6
Transformers: Energon #29-30

Thanks!
MP-09
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 02:07 AM.
Old Today, 01:52 AM   #6
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 304
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Want List
Miscellaneous Goodies

Hey Cybertronians!

I am looking for:
Junkion Blacksmith Matrix (A lifesize Matrix that was released a few years ago)
Allspark Movie Replica (I'm pretty sure there was more than one version but I'm not 100% sure on that)
My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page

My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page
Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 02:02 AM.
