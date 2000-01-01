Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:28 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,640
Cyberverse Hammerbyte Review
If it's a Transformers shark with byte in his name, it has to be Skybyte, right? Not if it's the guardian of the Aragon Seas himself, Cyberverse Hammerbyte!

https://youtu.be/AUcZ9OQalbA
