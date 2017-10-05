Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,077
Robots In Disguise Twinferno Found at US Retail


Reports have been trickling in over the last few days of Robots In Disguise Twinferno hitting US store shelves. A majority of the sightings have been found at Toys R Us and come from Colorado, New York, Virginia and Tennessee. At first, this leads us to believe that Wave 3 Combiner Force Warriors have been released but that may not be the case. The wave mates of Thermidor and Bludgeon are not being found yet. What is most likely happening is this wave of figures is currently shipping out which is mostly rereleases of older figures

The post Robots In Disguise Twinferno Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 05:34 PM   #2
optimusb39
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,199
Re: Robots In Disguise Twinferno Found at US Retail
I've seen all three at try and local Wal-Mart's in st.catharines. twinferno bludgeon and the other one is the blue lobster one right? Seen him in a few places in town.
