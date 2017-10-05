Reports have been trickling in over the last few days of Robots In Disguise Twinferno hitting US store shelves. A majority of the sightings have been found at Toys R Us and come from Colorado, New York, Virginia and Tennessee. At first, this leads us to believe that Wave 3 Combiner Force Warriors have been released but that may not be the case. The wave mates of Thermidor and Bludgeon are not being found yet. What is most likely happening is this wave of figures is currently shipping out which is mostly rereleases of older figures » Continue Reading.