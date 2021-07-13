|
Walmart Collector Con Announced for July 22-25
Via their website
, Walmart has announced that their Collector Con at-home event will be taking place on July 22-25, at 7am PST. Transformers is one of the many franchises listed to be featured, with “New reveals each day featuring Walmart exclusive collectibles from top brands.” No further details have been announced as of this moment but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. What are you hoping to see? Let us know on the boards!
