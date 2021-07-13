Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Walmart Collector Con Announced for July 22-25


Via their website, Walmart has announced that their Collector Con at-home event will be taking place on July 22-25, at 7am PST. Transformers is one of the many franchises listed to be featured, with “New reveals each day featuring Walmart exclusive collectibles from top brands.” No further details have been announced as of this moment but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. What are you hoping to see? Let us know on the boards!

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 09:58 AM   #2
enforcedformula
Generation 1
Re: Walmart Collector Con Announced for July 22-25
There’s something really odd about hearing the words “Walmart collector con” maybe that’s why they are slashing prices on so many items.
