|
FEZ Super Summer Sale
Hello,
As the title of this sales page says, make me an offer, I will consider it or can bargain from there (If you like, use Ebay prices as a reference to offer me.)
Everything here has been opened and displayed UNLESS indicated in the description. Not all the figures come with their boxes.
If you have any questions or requests please message me.
___________________________________________
3rd party
Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - Complete w/ box
Fansproject - Combes Robin - w/ box, extra sword
Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - complete
Takara
MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw
Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - Complete MINT
Hasbro
Armada - Sideways - Complete
Beast Machines - Deluxe Optimus Primal - Complete
DC Universe
Wave 16 - Mercury - Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - Missing arrows and bow is broken
Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - complete
Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - Complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm
Baf part - Titus right leg
Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer
Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - Complete
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - Complete
Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - Complete
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - Complete
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - Complete
Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - Complete w/box and exclusive face
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - w/ box
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - w/ box
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - Complete w/ box