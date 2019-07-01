|
Takara Tomy Transformers: Cyberverse Official Stock Images And Art
The Transformers: Cyberverse show and toyline are making their debut today in Japan, and the official Takara Tomy Twitter account
*has uploaded listings (via Takara Tomy Mall website), new stock images and some new pieces of promotional art. Similar with other modern lines, there’s no noticeable differences compared to the Hasbro versions (not even in the names), but some cool promotional art was Tweeted with each of the following figures: TCV-03 Wing Slicer Windblade
*– Warrior Class, priced ?2700
($25.00) TCV-04 Launcher Strike Starscream
*– Ultra Class,*priced*?3780
($35.00) TCV-05 Stinger Sword Bumblebee
*– Ultimate Class,*priced*?4860
($45.00)
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.