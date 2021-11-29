Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:38 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Skybound: Negotiating With Hasbro For Transformers Comics License


TFW2005 member TargetmasterJoe updates our ongoing discussions started by fellow boards member shadow panther about the possible future editor and publisher of Transformers (and G.I. Joe) comics titles, by way of The Hollywood Reporter: Skybound, the imprint run by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is in negotiations with Hasbro to acquire the publishing license to the two properties. If a deal is reached, it will mark a sea change for the look and feel of the comics and is a big loss for IDW, which has been making G.I. Joe and Transformer comics since the mid-2000s. Kirkman, &#187; Continue Reading.

