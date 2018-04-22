|
Power of The Primes Legends Wave 2 Found at German Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member Nevermore for this heads up. Power of the Primes Legends Wave 2 has been found at German retail. The current wave of Legends figures including; Battleslash, Roadtrap and Tailgate, were found at a*Toys”R”Us in Duisburg-Meiderichat. You can click on the news story to view the visual post, taken by Nevermore himself.
The post Power of The Primes Legends Wave 2 Found at German Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.