Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Finnbarr Martin Concept Art
Finnbarr Martin joins the list of creators sharing
their contributions to Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures by posting several examples of his concept artwork. With the usual fair warning to potential story spoilers depending upon your season three viewing progress, a sample of those images is attached to this post after the read more jump. Check out each of the four galleries, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Gallery 1
Some work I did for Season 3 of Transformers: Cyberverse. The project was re-named Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures for season 3, but we never got used to » Continue Reading.
