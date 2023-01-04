TFcon is happy to welcome Cissy Jones the voice of Elita-1 in Transformers: EarthSpark as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. Cissy will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Cissy Jones is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at www.tfconla.com
The post Transformers voice actor Cissy Jones to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2023
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...