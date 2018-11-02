Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,370

Transformers: Studio Series 2019 Case List



Ever reliable 2005 Boards Member catz is back with the case list for the 2019*Transformers: Studio Series figures. Deluxe Class: WWII Bumblebee (Transformers: The Last Knight) Sideswipe (Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) Barricade (Transformers 2007) Crankcase*(Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) Clunker Bumblebee*(Transformers 2007) Voyager Class: Optimus Prime (Transformers 2007) Bonecrusher (Transformers 2007) Leader Class: Jetfire (Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen) Megatron (Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) As for the case breakdown, it is speculated that the Voyager and Leader cases are 50:50 with Deluxe being Barricade, Sideswipe and WWII Bumblebee coming in 2 each and the others just 1 each,



Ever reliable 2005 Boards Member catz is back with the case list for the 2019*Transformers: Studio Series figures. Deluxe Class: WWII Bumblebee (Transformers: The Last Knight) Sideswipe (Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) Barricade (Transformers 2007) Crankcase*(Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) Clunker Bumblebee*(Transformers 2007) Voyager Class: Optimus Prime (Transformers 2007) Bonecrusher (Transformers 2007) Leader Class: Jetfire (Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen) Megatron (Transformers: Dark Of The Moon) As for the case breakdown, it is speculated that the Voyager and Leader cases are 50:50 with Deluxe being Barricade, Sideswipe and WWII Bumblebee coming in 2 each and the others just 1 each,





