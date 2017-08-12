3rd party group, Perfect Effect, have revealed their interpretation of Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron via their Facebook page
. Originally teased back in August
as a companion piece to their Perfect Beast Gorira/Optimal Optimus figure, we now have a look at the grey protoype of the upcoming figure. This figure will be able to look their Optimal Optimus directly in the eye as they face off. Which, is something the original Beast Wars toys could not do, as Megatron was a tad shorter. These images give us a fair look at poseability and weaponry, but only a head » Continue Reading.
The post Perfect Effect Mega Dorogon Grey Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...