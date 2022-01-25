Chris Ryall,*former IDW*President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of IDW Publishing, has tweeted
some interesting information about an unreleased IDW Transformers steampunk comic. It seems artist*Ted McKeever was close to be involved in an original Transformers story bringing his original and characteristic style. “Thinking back over all the Hasbro-related comics and stories over my time at IDW, I’m remembering the time I almost got Ted McKeever to do a steampunk-era Transformers series. That woulda really been something based on the one piece of art he created for it.”** Sadly, the project never*came to fruition but we have a look » Continue Reading.
