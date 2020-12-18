Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Additional Promotional Images
The official Netflix website have updated a link for the*War For Cybertron: Earthrise series. We can spot two new different promotional images depending if you enter to the site via browser or mobile. The mobile version poster shows Sideswipe, Optimus Prime and Megatron standing next to each other in robot mode and their respective vehicle modes in front of them. The web browser version features a cool Autobot group ready to battle and with Megatron and some Decepticons behing. Most noticeable, we can spot a massive Scorponok in the background. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix » Continue Reading.
