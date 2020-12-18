Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Additional Promotional Images


The official Netflix website have updated a link for the*War For Cybertron: Earthrise series. We can spot two new different promotional images depending if you enter to the site via browser or mobile. The mobile version poster shows Sideswipe, Optimus Prime and Megatron standing next to each other in robot mode and their respective vehicle modes in front of them. The web browser version features a cool Autobot group ready to battle and with Megatron and some Decepticons behing. Most noticeable, we can spot a massive Scorponok in the background. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Additional Promotional Images
Looks more like Siege part 2. I mean, they've got Sideswipe prominently shown in the second picture, and he isn't even in Earthrise. This whole WFC/Netflix tie-in has reeked of incompetence.
