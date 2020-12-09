Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,884
New Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe Out At US Retail


Attention US collectors! 2005 Board member*Skillfulgram2003 is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe at US retail. These new wave consists of Starscream, Soundwave and Prowl.*While this new toys dont come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories. Both Starscream and Prowl were found at Target in*Fridley, Minnesota. Happy hunting!

The post New Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Talking Voice Changing Mask 2006 Hasbro
Transformers
Kre-O Transformers Prowl 30690 2 in 1 Box Opened
Transformers
Transformer Beast Wars Ultra Class Megatron for parts
Transformers
Transformers Movie Autobot Leader Class Optimus Prime, for parts
Transformers
1986 Transformers G1 Decoy RARE red Mixmaster - great condition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.