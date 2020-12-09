|
New Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Attention US collectors! 2005 Board member*Skillfulgram2003 is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe at US retail. These new wave consists of Starscream
, Soundwave and Prowl
.*While this new toys dont come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories. Both Starscream and Prowl were found at Target in*Fridley, Minnesota. Happy hunting!
