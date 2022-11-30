TFcon is happy to welcome Ian James Corlett the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars and Beast Machines as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. He is also well known as the first English voice of Goku in the FUNimation dub of Dragon Ball Z. Ian will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time.
