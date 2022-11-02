Big Screen Leaks, well known for entertainment info leaks, hints that the 1st trailer for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set to drop this December 1st. While we take this info with a grain of salt, it is worth noting that CCXP 2022 will also be taking place on the same day
. In addition to that, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick is returning to the theaters on the very next day. If the trailer for the new Transformers movie will indeed hit on December 1st, it is likely that the same trailer will also make its theatrical debut along with » Continue Reading.
