Generations Selects Seacons Now Pulse Exclusive?
TFW2005 member stprime*has been informed by site sponsor BigBadToyStore
, that they will no longer be offering the Generations Selects Seacons. All listings have been removed from the site. According to the information provided
, Hasbro has opted to make the figures Pulse exclusives for an as yet indeterminate period of time. At the time of this news post we are not aware of the same activity taking place with other retailers, and listings for the Seacons remain active with a number of them, but whether this will continue to be the case remains to be seen. We will do » Continue Reading.
