Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber Official Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,875
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber Official Image


Flame Toys, via their*social media*channels, have shared our first official promotional image of the new*Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber. This is a special limited redeco of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber*featuring Decepticon insignia. It is possibly inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber. Not much information has been revealed yet, but since its a limited edition it may be a convention or online exclusive. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the mirrored image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber Official Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara/TOMY Transformers G1 TCF Collection #1 Jazz Meister Japan 2002
Transformers
Blackout decepticon,studio series,9 inch toy
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet Deluxe Class Studio Series 04 Action Figure Toys NIB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator - Used/Not Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.