Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber Official Image
Flame Toys, via their*social media
*channels
, have shared our first official promotional image of the new*Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber. This is a special limited redeco of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber
*featuring Decepticon insignia. It is possibly inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber
. Not much information has been revealed yet, but since its a limited edition it may be a convention or online exclusive. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the mirrored image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
