Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page 2017 TFCon Sale!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:11 PM   #1
RYANLO4LOL
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: TORONTO
Posts: 181
2017 TFCon Sale!!!
Hi guys,

I have some transformers figures for sale right now. Discounts can be given if you pick up multiple items.
Will attend TFCon on Saturday.

MP-29 Shockwave MISB -- 220 CAD --> 180 CAD


Unique Toys Ordin full set, 5 figures, MISB -- 680 CAD --> 600 CAD


Fansproject: LER-01 Columpio TFCon Edition, MIB, complete, opened and transformed once then put back into the box. -- 100 CAD

ToyWorld: TW-H04 INFINITOR, MIB when comes out of the factory -- 120 CAD


ToyWorld: TW-H04G GRANT, MIB when comes out of the factory -- 130 CAD


ToyWorld: TW-06 Evila Star, MISB -- 120 CAD


DX9: Splinter: MIB, complete, box only opened to inspect the figure, never been transformed -- 90 CAD--> 80 CAD


Fansproject : FP-DX Armored Battalion - Set of 3 - Limited Edition Holiday Exclusive, MIB, complete, opened for display only and never been transformed -- 120 CAD--> 100 CAD


ToyWorld: TW-02B - Orion Black Version, MIB, complete, opened for inspection only and never been transformed -- 120 CAD
Last edited by RYANLO4LOL; Today at 03:21 PM.
RYANLO4LOL is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
X-Transbots 84 MX-I Leader Apollyon 3rd party G1 Masterpiece Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 6 Autobots incl. Optimus Prime

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.