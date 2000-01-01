Hi guys,
I have some transformers figures for sale right now. Discounts can be given if you pick up multiple items.
Will attend TFCon on Saturday.
MP-29 Shockwave
MISB -- 220 CAD --> 180 CAD
Unique Toys Ordin full set, 5 figures
, MISB -- 680 CAD --> 600 CAD
Fansproject: LER-01 Columpio TFCon Edition
, MIB, complete, opened and transformed once then put back into the box. -- 100 CAD
ToyWorld: TW-H04 INFINITOR
, MIB when comes out of the factory -- 120 CAD
ToyWorld: TW-H04G GRANT
, MIB when comes out of the factory -- 130 CAD
ToyWorld: TW-06 Evila Star
, MISB -- 120 CAD
DX9: Splinter
: MIB, complete, box only opened to inspect the figure, never been transformed -- 90 CAD--> 80 CAD
Fansproject : FP-DX Armored Battalion - Set of 3 - Limited Edition Holiday Exclusive
, MIB, complete, opened for display only and never been transformed -- 120 CAD--> 100 CAD
ToyWorld: TW-02B - Orion Black Version
, MIB, complete, opened for inspection only and never been transformed -- 120 CAD