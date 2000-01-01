Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page SS86 Leader Class Slag Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:52 AM   #1
nervousviper
Generation 1
nervousviper's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Three Stars & The Sun
Posts: 452
SS86 Leader Class Slag Review
PTPA. Feel free to take out if the post is not allowed.

https://youtu.be/Akgfoj-tOVM
nervousviper is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transforming Robots .1980?s looks like Go Bots .Shell gas station premiums.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Rhinox Beast Wars HASBRO NEW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Rhinox Beast Wars HASBRO loose
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original g1 box art 3D magnets, optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 Titans Return Voyager Class Decepticon Octone / Octane MISB
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Arcee Linead Ultra Magnus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.