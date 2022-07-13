Via Baidu user*????
*we have new images of the recently revealed
*Transformers Studio Series 86 Core Class Wheelie. We have a nice set of images in robot mode from all different angles and we have our first look at Wheelie’s vehicle mode. An interesting new mold for sure and a nice addition for your collections. See all the new images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Core Class Wheelie New Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...