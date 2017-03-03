Our sponsors Hobbylink Japan
have put up a new preorder listing for a second wave of Transformers Bitfigs. Officially known as “Transformers Bitfig Part 2”, this series is set to arrive in June. Each figure stands around 40mm (1.6 inches) tall. There are no images as yet, but Snakas over at Autobase Aichi
is reporting that this series will include Black Convoy and Skywarp (likely redecos of Wave 1’s Optimus Prime and Starscream, pictured) along with Ironhide and Soundwave. As always, we will share more news once it is available.
The post Transformers Bitfig Series 2 Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...