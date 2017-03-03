Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Bitfig Series 2 Announced


Our sponsors Hobbylink Japan have put up a new preorder listing for a second wave of Transformers Bitfigs. Officially known as “Transformers Bitfig Part 2”, this series is set to arrive in June. Each figure stands around 40mm (1.6 inches) tall. There are no images as yet, but Snakas over at Autobase Aichi is reporting that this series will include Black Convoy and Skywarp (likely redecos of Wave 1’s Optimus Prime and Starscream, pictured) along with Ironhide and Soundwave. As always, we will share more news once it is available.

The post Transformers Bitfig Series 2 Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
tusko
Re: Transformers Bitfig Series 2 Announced
They look cute and have a nice level of detail.
Not quite my thing though. Still very cool!
Feedback thread
