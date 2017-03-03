TFNation have announced their next guest
for their 2017 show. Adding to the already impressive art talents who will be at the show is Sara Pitre-Durocher! Like many artists working with IDW, Sara started out doing covers for IDW’s books – including More than Meets the Eye, Robots in Disguise, and Windblade – before providing internal artwork for the Combiner Hunters one-shot, and then graduating to being the ongoing artist for IDW’s third ongoing Transformers book, Til All Are One. Her other contributions to Transformers include providing the colors for the awesome Combiner Wars packaging art, as well as » Continue Reading.
