Via the official Moor Art Gallery Instagram
and artist Sam Gilbey Twitter account
we have learned about new official G1 Transformers limited art prints. We have two teaser images of these limited*edition Transformers 24 x 18 inches/60 x 45 cm art prints drawn by Sam Gilbey.
The images let us see G1 Optimus Prime and Megatron behind their respective insignias. According to the information shared, the full reveal will be this week, and the prints will be available via The Moor Art Gallery website.
