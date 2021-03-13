|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime Images
A Walmart listing
A Walmart listing gives us a look at a new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime figure. This is a new 4.5-inch Optimus Prime action figure which transforms from a robot to an all-terrain monster truck in just one easy step. There's still not much information about this figure and his respective wave, but some Ebay listings
show some Rescue Bots Academy repacks of other previous molds. Click on the bar to see the stock images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
