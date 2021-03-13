Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,263
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime Images


A Walmart listing*gives us a look at a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime figure. This is a new 4.5-inch Optimus Prime action figure which transforms from a robot to an all-terrain monster truck in just one easy step. There’s still not much information about this figure and his respective wave, but some Ebay listings*show some Rescue Bots Academy repacks of other previous molds. Click on the bar to see the stock images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 2013 22" Huge Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Lot Of 4 Optimus Prime toothbrush 1985 Hasbro bradley
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Studio Series 22 Dropkick MISB
Transformers
Transformers Action Masters Axer & Off Road Cycle 99% Complete Box Instructions
Transformers
Transformers Micromasters Anti Aircraft Base 100% Complete, Box, Instructions
Transformers
Transformers Micromasters Decepticon Grease Pit 99% Complete w Box Instructions
Transformers
Transformers Action Masters Over-Run Attack Helicopter Complete With Box Rare!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.