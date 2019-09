GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,358

Sixtrain (or Rail Racer) review

https://youtu.be/Ni0ZkLiV_8U This is a look at the reissue of Sixtrain in 2003, but the same toy was also released that same year in North America as Rail Racer...and I believe they are identical. Either way, we cover Raise or Rapid Run, Desire or Railspike, San D-Go or Overload, Atlan or Tankor, Windy or Midnight Express and Converter or Swindle. Unique alt modes, fun but simple....but perhaps amongst the laziest naming ever lol.