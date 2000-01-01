Today, 03:30 PM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,109 Windsor ComiCon 2018 is September 29-30 at Caesars Windsor WINDSOR'S PREMIER POP CULTURE EVENT takes place September 29-30 at Caesars Windsor.

Special guests:

TONY TODD - Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Night of the Living Dead, Final Destination & Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

MARK HENRY - WWE Champion and Hall of Famer

TYLER MANE - Michael Myers in Halloween, Sabretooth in X-Men

PHIL LAMARR - the voices of Samurai Jack and Green Lantern, Jazz in Transformers Animated

DAVID YOST - the original Blue Power Ranger

CAL DODD - the voice of Wolverine in X-Men the Animated Series

PAT MASTROIANNI "JOEY JEREMIAH", STACIE MISTYSYN "CAITLIN RYAN" and DAN WOODS "Mr. Raditch" - Degrassi Junior High

MARK BAGLEY - comic artist and creator of Carnage

MARV WOLFMAN - comic book writer

CHRIS BACHALO - comic book artist

LARRY HAMA - creator of GI Joe, comic book artist/writer

ALEX MILNE - Transformers comic book artist

SCOTT HANNA - Comic book artist

RICHARD COMELY - creator of Captain Canuck

Plus the JURASSIC PARK EXPERIENCE and GHOSTBUSTERS EXPERIENCE

The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

