Windsor ComiCon 2018 - WINDSOR'S PREMIER POP CULTURE EVENT
takes place September 29-30 at Caesars Windsor.
Special guests:
TONY TODD
- Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Night of the Living Dead, Final Destination & Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
MARK HENRY
- WWE Champion and Hall of Famer
TYLER MANE
- Michael Myers in Halloween, Sabretooth in X-Men
PHIL LAMARR
- the voices of Samurai Jack and Green Lantern, Jazz in Transformers Animated
DAVID YOST
- the original Blue Power Ranger
CAL DODD
- the voice of Wolverine in X-Men the Animated Series
PAT MASTROIANNI "JOEY JEREMIAH", STACIE MISTYSYN "CAITLIN RYAN" and DAN WOODS "Mr. Raditch"
- Degrassi Junior High
MARK BAGLEY
- comic artist and creator of Carnage
MARV WOLFMAN
- comic book writer
CHRIS BACHALO
- comic book artist
LARRY HAMA
- creator of GI Joe, comic book artist/writer
ALEX MILNE
- Transformers comic book artist
SCOTT HANNA
- Comic book artist
RICHARD COMELY
- creator of Captain Canuck
Plus the JURASSIC PARK EXPERIENCE
and GHOSTBUSTERS EXPERIENCE
Find full event details here: http://windsorcomicon.com/
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.