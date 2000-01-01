Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:05 AM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 102
[GTA] 3rd Party Formers Sale
Hey guys,

I won't be able to attend TFCon 2018 this year, my first year missing it since moving to Toronto 3 years ago so I am putting this thread up early. I have the following 3rd party Formers for sale:

[1] PlanetX Caelus aka FOC Swoop (deluxe/voyager scale)
-opened once, never transformed

[1] DX9 Mightron aka Megatron (legends scale)
[1] Hot Soldiers Soundtrack aka Soundwave (legends scale)
[1] Make Toys Cross Dimension Striker Manus aka Optimus Prime (voyager scale)
-the above three, I have NEVER opened, brand new in box

I don't smoke or have any pets and my figures are always cared for in the best condition, please see my feedback on the Transformers I have sold. I would prefer to sell to someone local in the GTA but I can mail. If meeting up locally, payment can be in person, Paypal, interac. If online, then Paypal or interac. If you have any questions please let me know. Thanks again guys!

-V

P.S. I may have some CHUG figures for sale, but that I won't know until July.
__________________
FEEDBACKWANTS
