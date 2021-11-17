Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,444
Transformers x adidas Optimus Prime and Megatron Running Shoes Revealed!


Feast your optics upon our first look at new Transformers x adidas X9000L4 running shoes, styled after Optimus Prime and Megatron &#38; currently available for purchase in China. Optimus Prime (Style Code: GX3112) colorway features a blue and grey scheme, red accents and flame decals towards the heels Megatron (Style Code: GX3107) colorway is black with dark grey and red detailing Both feature LED lighting and insoles with a split Optimus Prime/Megatron face Stay tuned for news on wider releases of these shoes, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers x adidas Optimus Prime and Megatron Running Shoes Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



