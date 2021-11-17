Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,444

Transformers x adidas Optimus Prime and Megatron Running Shoes Revealed!



Feast your optics upon our first look at new Transformers x adidas X9000L4 running shoes, styled after Optimus Prime and Megatron & currently available for purchase in China. Optimus Prime (Style Code: GX3112) colorway features a blue and grey scheme, red accents and flame decals towards the heels Megatron (Style Code: GX3107) colorway is black with dark grey and red detailing Both feature LED lighting and insoles with a split Optimus Prime/Megatron face Stay tuned for news on wider releases of these shoes, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards!



The post







More... Feast your optics upon our first look at new Transformers x adidas X9000L4 running shoes, styled after Optimus Prime and Megatron & currently available for purchase in China. Optimus Prime (Style Code: GX3112) colorway features a blue and grey scheme, red accents and flame decals towards the heels Megatron (Style Code: GX3107) colorway is black with dark grey and red detailing Both feature LED lighting and insoles with a split Optimus Prime/Megatron face Stay tuned for news on wider releases of these shoes, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers x adidas Optimus Prime and Megatron Running Shoes Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________