Old Today, 09:02 AM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 36
Hexxinq's Sale Thread
DOTM Backfire with Sam Witwicky figure - $15

ROTF Grindor with Scorponok - $30 *Pending*

ROTF Autobot Whirl with no accessory - $25

Generations Deluxe Class Skywarp with no instructions - $15

Broken SS Blackout, can be used for parts, or if you can manage to fix it, you get a SS Blackout for cheap. - $20

ROTF Voyager Ratchet - $50

Toys R Us Exclusive The Last Knight Megatron - $15

Xbox One Wired Headset (Recon Chat) - $10

Duplicate Pokemon Cards - 50 cards for $5

Poster/Map of GTA V Los Santos - $5

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Bag and Decals - $5

The Walking Dead Comics Volumes 17, 19 and 21, with free comic. - $15

Halo 4 Official Game Guide - $10

Fallout 76 Collectors Editon Guide Book (Map Not Included) - $15
