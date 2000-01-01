Today, 09:02 AM #1 Hexxinq Generation 1 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Kitchener Posts: 36 Hexxinq's Sale Thread DOTM Backfire with Sam Witwicky figure - $15



ROTF Grindor with Scorponok - $30 *Pending*



ROTF Autobot Whirl with no accessory - $25



Generations Deluxe Class Skywarp with no instructions - $15



Broken SS Blackout, can be used for parts, or if you can manage to fix it, you get a SS Blackout for cheap. - $20



ROTF Voyager Ratchet - $50



Toys R Us Exclusive The Last Knight Megatron - $15



Xbox One Wired Headset (Recon Chat) - $10



Duplicate Pokemon Cards - 50 cards for $5



Poster/Map of GTA V Los Santos - $5



Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Bag and Decals - $5



The Walking Dead Comics Volumes 17, 19 and 21, with free comic. - $15



Halo 4 Official Game Guide - $10



Fallout 76 Collectors Editon Guide Book (Map Not Included) - $15

