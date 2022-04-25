|
|
Today, 05:00 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra Class Out In Canada
Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra Class is out in Canada. Cyberverse Energon Armor Ramjet was spotted at a Walmart in Ontario by*Cybertron.ca member*Tonestar.*He’s the only new mold on this wave with re-releases of Ultra Class Bumblebee and Skullcruncher. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra Class Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:28 PM.