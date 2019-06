Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Decepticon Phantom Strike Squadron Multi Pack (

Via* home.gamer.com.tw *we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Decepticon Phantom Strike Squadron Multi Pack (Skywarp, Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl) for your viewing pleasure. We have a look at the amazing packaging (that is part of a bigger illustration together with the Autobot Alpha Strike Conunterforce) and the 4 robots included on this pack: Skywarp Battlemaster Fracas Battlemaster Shrute Battlemaster**Terror-Daxtyl Click on the bar to see all the mirrored key images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Decepticon Phantom Strike Squadron Multi Pack (Skywarp, Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM